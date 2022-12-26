Are we looking at the next big move in Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)?

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) is -1.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.89 and a high of $29.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMKR stock was last observed hovering at around $24.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $24.50, the stock is -6.92% and 2.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 19.18% off its SMA200. AMKR registered 5.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.14.

The stock witnessed a -11.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.27%, and is -2.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) has around 30400 employees, a market worth around $6.01B and $6.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.37 and Fwd P/E is 8.72. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.54% and -15.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

Amkor Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.50% this year.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 244.74M, and float is at 101.43M with Short Float at 4.23%.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Faust Megan,the company’sCFO. SEC filings show that Faust Megan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $25.77 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8512.0 shares.

Amkor Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Rutten Guillaume Marie Jean (President and CEO) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $25.68 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the AMKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, CHURCHILL WINSTON J (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $26.00 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 14,394 shares of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR).

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading -12.28% down over the past 12 months and ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) that is -6.55% lower over the same period. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -49.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.