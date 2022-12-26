Are we looking at the next big move in Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI)?

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE: HLI) is -13.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.18 and a high of $122.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLI stock was last observed hovering at around $88.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $94.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.6% off the consensus price target high of $102.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -15.78% lower than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.15, the stock is -5.79% and -2.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 4.33% off its SMA200. HLI registered -13.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.74.

The stock witnessed a -10.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.17%, and is -3.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) has around 2257 employees, a market worth around $6.10B and $2.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.48 and Fwd P/E is 15.43. Profit margin for the company is 16.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.18% and -27.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.50%).

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.80% this year.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.42M, and float is at 49.79M with Short Float at 1.65%.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOLD IRWIN,the company’sEXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that GOLD IRWIN sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $99.53 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that GOLD IRWIN (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold a total of 9,185 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $98.58 per share for $0.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, GOLD IRWIN (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) disposed off 815 shares at an average price of $98.52 for $80294.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI).

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) that is trading -31.61% down over the past 12 months and Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) that is -3.19% lower over the same period. Morgan Stanley (MS) is -13.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.