Are we looking at the next big move in Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR)?

Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) is -28.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.01 and a high of $95.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLMR stock was last observed hovering at around $46.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.35% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 16.05% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.17, the stock is -14.19% and -30.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -31.60% off its SMA200. PLMR registered -28.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.82.

The stock witnessed a -24.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.55%, and is -8.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 4.89% over the month.

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) has around 151 employees, a market worth around $1.16B and $311.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.89 and Fwd P/E is 12.71. Profit margin for the company is 16.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.91% and -51.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Palomar Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 618.30% this year.

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.21M, and float is at 24.12M with Short Float at 3.20%.

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Christianson Jon,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that Christianson Jon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $64.91 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82847.0 shares.

Palomar Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Uchida T Christopher (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $64.91 per share for $64910.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20374.0 shares of the PLMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 19, Uchida T Christopher (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $88.90 for $88900.0. The insider now directly holds 20,374 shares of Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR).

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading 15.22% up over the past 12 months. American International Group Inc. (AIG) is 11.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.