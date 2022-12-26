Are we looking at the next big move in SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC)?

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) is -23.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.08 and a high of $19.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLRC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $15.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.0% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -22.26% lower than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.06, the stock is -3.78% and 0.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock -7.11% off its SMA200. SLRC registered -22.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.57%.

The stock witnessed a -1.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.33%, and is -3.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 100.43 and Fwd P/E is 8.37. Distance from 52-week low is 16.39% and -27.49% from its 52-week high.

SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SLR Investment Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.10% this year.

SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.77M, and float is at 50.73M with Short Float at 1.24%.

SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GROSS MICHAEL S. SEC filings show that GROSS MICHAEL S bought 4,287 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $14.90 per share for a total of $63895.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.08 million shares.

SLR Investment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that SPOHLER BRUCE Jbought a total of 4,287 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $14.90 per share for $63895.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.25 million shares of the SLRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, GROSS MICHAEL S () acquired 59,400 shares at an average price of $15.02 for $0.89 million. The insider now directly holds 3,076,623 shares of SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC).