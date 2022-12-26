Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) is -60.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.88 and a high of $83.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARVN stock was last observed hovering at around $33.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47%.

Currently trading at $32.70, the stock is -12.54% and -23.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -32.94% off its SMA200. ARVN registered -59.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.11.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -17.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.10%, and is -9.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.89% over the week and 6.21% over the month.

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) has around 280 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $112.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2.57% and -60.79% from its 52-week high.

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arvinas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.60% this year.

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.20M, and float is at 48.29M with Short Float at 10.62%.

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peck Ronald,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Peck Ronald sold 1,258 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $68.99 per share for a total of $86794.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8154.0 shares.

Arvinas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that Morrison Briggs (Director) sold a total of 20,960 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $66.44 per share for $1.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19976.0 shares of the ARVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Cassidy Sean A (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $70.00 for $1.05 million. The insider now directly holds 161,447 shares of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN).

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -58.37% lower over the past 12 months. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 17.94% up on the 1-year trading charts.