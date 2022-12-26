Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) on Track to Reach $33.00 in a Year

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE: BBW) is 18.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.47 and a high of $26.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBW stock was last observed hovering at around $23.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.64% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 29.64% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.22, the stock is -2.79% and 17.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 32.14% off its SMA200. BBW registered 34.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.43%.

The stock witnessed a 23.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.56%, and is -7.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $339.94M and $452.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.16 and Fwd P/E is 7.23. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.21% and -13.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.40%).

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 290.40% this year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.54M, and float is at 13.23M with Short Float at 10.06%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kretchmar Jennifer. SEC filings show that Kretchmar Jennifer sold 23,083 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $25.09 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Todorovic Vojin (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 16,246 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $26.04 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the BBW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, FENCL ERIC R (CAO, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 24,599 shares at an average price of $25.04 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 208,781 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW).

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Winmark Corporation (WINA) that is trading -0.26% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -42.71% lower over the same period. Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) is -40.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.