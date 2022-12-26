CDW Corporation (CDW) down -13.01% since start of the year

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) is -13.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $147.91 and a high of $208.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDW stock was last observed hovering at around $177.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $210.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.78% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 10.93% higher than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $178.14, the stock is -4.04% and 0.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 3.61% off its SMA200. CDW registered -12.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.46%.

The stock witnessed a -5.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.53%, and is -1.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

CDW Corporation (CDW) has around 13900 employees, a market worth around $24.08B and $23.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.42 and Fwd P/E is 17.10. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.44% and -14.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

CDW Corporation (CDW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CDW Corporation (CDW) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CDW Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.20% this year.

CDW Corporation (CDW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.30M, and float is at 134.86M with Short Float at 1.19%.

CDW Corporation (CDW) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at CDW Corporation (CDW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MIRALLES ALBERT JOSEPH JR. SEC filings show that MIRALLES ALBERT JOSEPH JR bought 1,475 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 at a price of $169.90 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16313.0 shares.

CDW Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that LEAHY CHRISTINE Abought a total of 2,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $169.36 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50131.0 shares of the CDW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, MIRALLES ALBERT JOSEPH JR () acquired 1,650 shares at an average price of $181.96 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 16,126 shares of CDW Corporation (CDW).

CDW Corporation (CDW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -50.17% down over the past 12 months and Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is -40.58% lower over the same period. Accenture plc (ACN) is -34.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.