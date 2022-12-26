Check out this: A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) could be on the verge of a big rally

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) is 2.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.27 and a high of $19.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATEN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.08% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 18.95% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.02, the stock is -6.08% and -3.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 12.54% off its SMA200. ATEN registered 4.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.27.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.18%, and is 2.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) has around 590 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $273.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.90 and Fwd P/E is 20.31. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.71% and -14.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 432.50% this year.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.88M, and float is at 67.41M with Short Float at 5.38%.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Trivedi Dhrupad,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Trivedi Dhrupad sold 15,079 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $18.84 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

A10 Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that CHUNG PETER Y (Director) sold a total of 1,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $17.20 per share for $25.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.89 million shares of the ATEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Singer Eric (Director) disposed off 60,541 shares at an average price of $18.01 for $1.09 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN).

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radware Ltd. (RDWR) that is trading -49.22% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -9.89% lower over the same period. Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) is -7.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.