Check out this: Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) could be on the verge of a big rally

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) is -67.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.93 and a high of $11.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARLO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.64% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 56.88% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.45, the stock is -1.02% and -15.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -0.86% at the moment leaves the stock -44.51% off its SMA200. ARLO registered -66.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.69.

The stock witnessed a -11.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.28%, and is 6.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.94% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) has around 353 employees, a market worth around $307.91M and $514.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.75% and -70.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.00%).

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arlo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.70% this year.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.12M, and float is at 85.37M with Short Float at 2.21%.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Summers Grady,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Summers Grady bought 3,846 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $4.06 per share for a total of $15615.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Arlo Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that FAISON RALPH E (Director) bought a total of 23,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $4.20 per share for $99960.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the ARLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Summers Grady (Director) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $3.80 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 219,729 shares of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO).

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -39.26% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -38.96% lower over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is -50.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.