Check out this: DaVita Inc. (DVA) could be on the verge of a big rally

DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) is -35.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.28 and a high of $124.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DVA stock was last observed hovering at around $73.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.8% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -2.44% lower than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.76, the stock is 0.35% and -3.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -18.98% off its SMA200. DVA registered -33.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.15%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.61%, and is 1.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) has around 69000 employees, a market worth around $6.62B and $11.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.80 and Fwd P/E is 11.02. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.99% and -40.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

DaVita Inc. (DVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DaVita Inc. (DVA) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 39.30% this year.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.16M, and float is at 87.34M with Short Float at 3.51%.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at DaVita Inc. (DVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NEHRA JOHN M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that NEHRA JOHN M bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $71.14 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

DaVita Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that STAFFIERI MICHAEL DAVID (Chief Operating Officer, DKC) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $77.70 per share for $1.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61190.0 shares of the DVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, DESOER BARBARA J (Director) disposed off 2,320 shares at an average price of $97.42 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of DaVita Inc. (DVA).

DaVita Inc. (DVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 7.25% up over the past 12 months and ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) that is -36.72% lower over the same period.