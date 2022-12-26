Check out this: SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) could be on the verge of a big rally

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) is -54.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.43 and a high of $20.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SKYT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $7.45, the stock is -16.60% and -14.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 98208.0 and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -19.31% off its SMA200. SKYT registered -53.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.65.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -20.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.62%, and is -9.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.61% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) has around 590 employees, a market worth around $324.30M and $186.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.17% and -64.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -221.90% this year.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.67M, and float is at 12.40M with Short Float at 13.08%.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ferguson Bradley,the company’sChief Govt Affairs Officer. SEC filings show that Ferguson Bradley sold 40,185 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $7.84 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

SkyWater Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that SONDERMAN THOMAS (President & CEO) sold a total of 4,050 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $8.40 per share for $34036.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.53 million shares of the SKYT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Unterseher Loren A (Director) disposed off 38,599 shares at an average price of $9.07 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 21,622,393 shares of SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT).