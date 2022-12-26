Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 38.46% Upside

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) is -21.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.75 and a high of $74.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCOI stock was last observed hovering at around $56.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $62.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.46% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -33.09% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.23, the stock is 0.98% and 3.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -2.11% off its SMA200. CCOI registered -22.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.29%.

The stock witnessed a -0.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.02%, and is 3.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) has around 1001 employees, a market worth around $2.72B and $594.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 117.03 and Fwd P/E is 58.88. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.42% and -22.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 668.40% this year.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.74M, and float is at 42.10M with Short Float at 2.91%.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KILMER HENRY W,the company’sVP of IP Engineering. SEC filings show that KILMER HENRY W sold 4,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $57.36 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28800.0 shares.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that BUBECK JAMES (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 1,920 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $57.45 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34742.0 shares of the CCOI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, WEED THADDEUS GERARD (VP, CFO Treasurer) disposed off 9,700 shares at an average price of $56.51 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 48,700 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI).

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -23.76% down over the past 12 months.