COLM Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Now

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) is -11.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.02 and a high of $101.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COLM stock was last observed hovering at around $85.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $92.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.41% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -32.17% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.91, the stock is -1.81% and 5.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.01% at the moment leaves the stock 9.18% off its SMA200. COLM registered -8.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.80.

The stock witnessed a -2.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.77%, and is 1.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) has around 8325 employees, a market worth around $5.34B and $3.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.10 and Fwd P/E is 15.07. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.13% and -15.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Columbia Sportswear Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 229.60% this year.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.10M, and float is at 32.52M with Short Float at 3.29%.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Swanson Jim A,the company’sEVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Swanson Jim A bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $72.99 per share for a total of $36494.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5197.0 shares.

Columbia Sportswear Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that Bragdon Peter J (EVP, CAO, Gen. Counsel) bought a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $76.35 per share for $22904.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19981.0 shares of the COLM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Nelson Ronald E. (Director) disposed off 3,706 shares at an average price of $80.16 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 14,402 shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM).

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -29.83% down over the past 12 months. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is -20.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.