Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ROAD Stock Is Going Next

Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) is -8.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.89 and a high of $32.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROAD stock was last observed hovering at around $26.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.38% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.48% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.87, the stock is -1.82% and -7.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 2.80% off its SMA200. ROAD registered -8.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.77%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.35%, and is 0.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) has around 1035 employees, a market worth around $1.42B and $1.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 65.38 and Fwd P/E is 29.24. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.24% and -18.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Construction Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.60% this year.

Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.81M, and float is at 38.18M with Short Float at 2.54%.

Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harper John L,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that Harper John L sold 46,320 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $26.31 per share for a total of $1.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Construction Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Harper John L (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $26.39 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the ROAD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Harper John L (Senior Vice President) disposed off 11,000 shares at an average price of $27.76 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 211,941 shares of Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD).

Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) that is trading -14.55% down over the past 12 months and Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is 11.85% higher over the same period.