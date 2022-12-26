Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) is 15.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.44 and a high of $28.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DAWN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.76% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 42.76% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.46, the stock is -7.11% and -5.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -5.81% at the moment leaves the stock 15.95% off its SMA200. DAWN registered 22.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.90%.

The stock witnessed a -7.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.87%, and is -9.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.07% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 257.72% and -31.36% from its 52-week high.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -587.70% this year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.01M, and float is at 51.85M with Short Float at 8.43%.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 79 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bender Jeremy,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Bender Jeremy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $20.32 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.19 million shares.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that York Charles N II (COO, CFO and Secretary) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $20.07 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the DAWN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Grant Julie Papanek (Director) disposed off 4,358 shares at an average price of $22.08 for $96210.0. The insider now directly holds 405,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN).

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -11.72% down over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -58.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.