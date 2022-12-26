Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) is 6.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $212.93 and a high of $402.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DECK stock was last observed hovering at around $388.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.23% off its average median price target of $432.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.35% off the consensus price target high of $538.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -39.6% lower than the price target low of $280.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $390.87, the stock is 2.67% and 7.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 27.19% off its SMA200. DECK registered 9.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.23.

The stock witnessed a 3.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.45%, and is 5.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $10.29B and $3.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.84 and Fwd P/E is 18.12. Profit margin for the company is 13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.57% and -2.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.40%).

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.80% this year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.52M, and float is at 26.08M with Short Float at 3.36%.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fasching Steven J.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Fasching Steven J. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $375.05 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29793.0 shares.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Garcia Thomas (Chief Administrative Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $376.36 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15922.0 shares of the DECK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Powers David (President & CEO) disposed off 2,520 shares at an average price of $397.36 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 92,252 shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK).

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -29.83% down over the past 12 months.