Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is -37.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $299.41 and a high of $567.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DPZ stock was last observed hovering at around $352.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81%.

Currently trading at $353.02, the stock is -4.57% and -0.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock -4.46% off its SMA200. DPZ registered -35.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.75.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.71%, and is -1.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) has around 13500 employees, a market worth around $12.47B and $4.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.49 and Fwd P/E is 24.90. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.91% and -37.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (77.30%).

Domino’s Pizza Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.30% this year.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.69M, and float is at 35.19M with Short Float at 4.46%.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JORDAN JOSEPH HUGH,the company’sPresident, U.S. & Global Svcs. SEC filings show that JORDAN JOSEPH HUGH sold 1,280 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $354.94 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3180.0 shares.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 25 that GOLDMAN JAMES A (Director) sold a total of 399 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 25 and was made at $330.00 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6123.0 shares of the DPZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, HEADEN CYNTHIA A (EVP, Supply Chain Services) disposed off 22 shares at an average price of $401.89 for $8842.0. The insider now directly holds 2,976 shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ).

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 0.61% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is -12.55% lower over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is -19.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.