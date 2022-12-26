Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) is -33.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.50 and a high of $114.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DUOL stock was last observed hovering at around $70.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $112.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.63% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 14.82% higher than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.70, the stock is 0.38% and -6.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -19.98% off its SMA200. DUOL registered -35.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$37.21.

The stock witnessed a 3.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.76%, and is -3.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $338.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.86% and -37.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.70%).

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Duolingo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -483.80% this year.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.75M, and float is at 30.18M with Short Float at 6.27%.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Durable Capital Partners LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Durable Capital Partners LP bought 71,288 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $70.74 per share for a total of $5.04 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.7 million shares.

Duolingo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Durable Capital Partners LP (10% Owner) bought a total of 7,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $72.93 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.63 million shares of the DUOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, Durable Capital Partners LP (10% Owner) acquired 54,155 shares at an average price of $72.70 for $3.94 million. The insider now directly holds 3,623,758 shares of Duolingo Inc. (DUOL).

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chegg Inc. (CHGG) that is trading -14.89% down over the past 12 months.