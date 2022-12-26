eHealth Inc. (EHTH) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) is -82.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.67 and a high of $27.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EHTH stock was last observed hovering at around $4.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.31% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -10.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.43, the stock is 0.25% and 21.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -8.09% at the moment leaves the stock -40.22% off its SMA200. EHTH registered -83.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.62.

The stock witnessed a 48.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.48%, and is -15.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.52% over the week and 12.15% over the month.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) has around 2379 employees, a market worth around $132.19M and $452.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.92% and -84.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.00%).

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for eHealth Inc. (EHTH) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

eHealth Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -372.90% this year.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.35M, and float is at 25.97M with Short Float at 3.48%.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at eHealth Inc. (EHTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SOISTMAN FRANCIS S JR,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that SOISTMAN FRANCIS S JR bought 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $3.08 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

eHealth Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that WOLF DALE B (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $3.24 per share for $16222.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52353.0 shares of the EHTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, WOLF DALE B (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $9.99 for $99940.0. The insider now directly holds 35,000 shares of eHealth Inc. (EHTH).

eHealth Inc. (EHTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) that is trading 13.19% up over the past 12 months and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) that is 3.35% higher over the same period. Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) is -16.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.