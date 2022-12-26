Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA) is -37.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.59 and a high of $79.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENTA stock was last observed hovering at around $47.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $67.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.98% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 5.88% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.06, the stock is 7.71% and 5.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -13.07% off its SMA200. ENTA registered -38.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.02%.

The stock witnessed a 4.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.90%, and is 3.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.11% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $982.61M and $86.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 25.19% and -40.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.20%).

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.90% this year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.76M, and float is at 19.38M with Short Float at 5.35%.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Luly Jay R.,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Luly Jay R. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $44.72 per share for a total of $1.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.77 million shares.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that Adda Nathalie (Sr. VP & Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 32,785 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $72.18 per share for $2.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34982.0 shares of the ENTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, Adda Nathalie (Sr. VP & Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 50,559 shares at an average price of $71.23 for $3.6 million. The insider now directly holds 34,982 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA).

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 5.49% up over the past 12 months and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) that is 29.64% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 22.55% up on the 1-year trading charts.