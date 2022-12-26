Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 40.33% Upside

Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN) is -57.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.80 and a high of $21.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENFN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 31.15% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.95, the stock is -7.42% and -22.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -23.88% off its SMA200. ENFN registered -53.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.14.

The stock witnessed a -29.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.24%, and is -2.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.93% over the week and 5.63% over the month.

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) has around 892 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $141.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 52.03. Profit margin for the company is -12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.74% and -58.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-499.90%).

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enfusion Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.00% this year.

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.16M, and float is at 20.93M with Short Float at 8.24%.

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Groman Dan,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Groman Dan sold 5,103 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $14.06 per share for a total of $71748.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Enfusion Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Groman Dan (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $13.69 per share for $95830.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the ENFN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Bachert Steven M. (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 26,000 shares at an average price of $13.69 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 164,225 shares of Enfusion Inc. (ENFN).

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -28.67% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -39.26% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -38.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.