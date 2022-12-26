ESAB Corporation (ESAB) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB) is -1.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.12 and a high of $58.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ESAB stock was last observed hovering at around $48.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $51.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.75% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -11.57% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.09, the stock is 4.22% and 15.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock 12.82% off its SMA200. ESAB registered a loss of 5.87% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.58.

The stock witnessed a 6.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.24%, and is 4.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

ESAB Corporation (ESAB) has around 9275 employees, a market worth around $2.92B and $2.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.31 and Fwd P/E is 12.28. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.83% and -15.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

ESAB Corporation (ESAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ESAB Corporation (ESAB) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ESAB Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.40% this year.

ESAB Corporation (ESAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.06M, and float is at 56.69M with Short Float at 1.85%.

ESAB Corporation (ESAB) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at ESAB Corporation (ESAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hix Christopher M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hix Christopher M sold 1,965 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $47.55 per share for a total of $93436.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34200.0 shares.

ESAB Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that RALES MITCHELL P (Director) bought a total of 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $40.00 per share for $20.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.41 million shares of the ESAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Biebuyck Olivier (President, EMEA) disposed off 246 shares at an average price of $43.62 for $10731.0. The insider now directly holds 3,431 shares of ESAB Corporation (ESAB).