Evercore Inc. (EVR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Evercore Inc. (NYSE: EVR) is -19.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.67 and a high of $142.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVR stock was last observed hovering at around $107.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.84% off its average median price target of $107.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.37% off the consensus price target high of $131.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -25.92% lower than the price target low of $87.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $109.55, the stock is -0.63% and 2.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 6.78% off its SMA200. EVR registered -19.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.19%.

The stock witnessed a -2.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.10%, and is 1.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Evercore Inc. (EVR) has around 1950 employees, a market worth around $4.18B and $3.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.25 and Fwd P/E is 10.53. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.26% and -22.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.40%).

Evercore Inc. (EVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evercore Inc. (EVR) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evercore Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 107.70% this year.

Evercore Inc. (EVR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.11M, and float is at 35.31M with Short Float at 4.29%.

Evercore Inc. (EVR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Evercore Inc. (EVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carlton Pamela G,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Carlton Pamela G sold 322 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $96.25 per share for a total of $30992.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2564.0 shares.

Evercore Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Carlton Pamela G (Director) sold a total of 327 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $125.15 per share for $40924.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1702.0 shares of the EVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Pensa Paul (Contr., Principal Acct.Officer) disposed off 1,197 shares at an average price of $129.25 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 5,354 shares of Evercore Inc. (EVR).

Evercore Inc. (EVR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -16.52% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -26.90% lower over the same period. Morgan Stanley (MS) is -13.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.