GATX Corporation (GATX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 5.14% Change This Year

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is 5.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.96 and a high of $127.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GATX stock was last observed hovering at around $109.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38%.

Currently trading at $109.55, the stock is -0.55% and 3.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 5.47% off its SMA200. GATX registered 6.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.87.

The stock witnessed a -2.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.33%, and is 2.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

GATX Corporation (GATX) has around 1863 employees, a market worth around $3.84B and $1.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.37 and Fwd P/E is 16.80. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.94% and -14.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

GATX Corporation (GATX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GATX Corporation (GATX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.30% this year.

GATX Corporation (GATX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.20M, and float is at 34.79M with Short Float at 6.56%.

GATX Corporation (GATX) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at GATX Corporation (GATX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Van Aken Jennifer,the company’sSr VP Treasurer & CRO. SEC filings show that Van Aken Jennifer sold 760 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $111.38 per share for a total of $84652.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4830.0 shares.

GATX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Titterton Paul F (EVP & Pres. Rail NA) sold a total of 8,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $108.87 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11710.0 shares of the GATX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Golden Deborah A (EVP, Gen. Counsel and Secy) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $105.47 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 8,448 shares of GATX Corporation (GATX).

GATX Corporation (GATX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 16.33% up over the past 12 months and Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) that is 1.49% higher over the same period. Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) is 52.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.