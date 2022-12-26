GeoPark Limited (GPRK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) is 27.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.26 and a high of $18.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GPRK stock was last observed hovering at around $13.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.51%.

Currently trading at $14.63, the stock is 6.50% and 2.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 11.51% at the moment leaves the stock 4.13% off its SMA200. GPRK registered 34.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.80.

The stock witnessed a 2.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.81%, and is 9.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) has around 463 employees, a market worth around $768.08M and $1.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.23 and Fwd P/E is 3.65. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.59% and -21.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

GeoPark Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 125.90% this year.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.18M, and float is at 43.78M with Short Float at 0.51%.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at GeoPark Limited (GPRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading 6.84% up over the past 12 months and YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) that is 131.89% higher over the same period. TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is 25.91% up on the 1-year trading charts.