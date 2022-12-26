Inogen Inc. (INGN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -41.41% Change This Year

Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) is -41.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.32 and a high of $36.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INGN stock was last observed hovering at around $19.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.67% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 9.45% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.92, the stock is -6.56% and -7.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -23.17% off its SMA200. INGN registered -38.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$26.85.

The stock witnessed a -14.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.78%, and is -3.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

Inogen Inc. (INGN) has around 1021 employees, a market worth around $457.36M and $365.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.11% and -45.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.20% this year.

Inogen Inc. (INGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.88M, and float is at 22.53M with Short Float at 4.09%.

Inogen Inc. (INGN) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Inogen Inc. (INGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Somer Jason,the company’sEVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Somer Jason sold 1,145 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $28.16 per share for a total of $32243.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1161.0 shares.

Inogen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Glezer Stanislav (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 1,576 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $28.16 per share for $44380.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1499.0 shares of the INGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Anderson Ray Benjamin M (Director) disposed off 4,516 shares at an average price of $34.68 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Inogen Inc. (INGN).

Inogen Inc. (INGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading -58.93% down over the past 12 months and Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) that is -28.32% lower over the same period. Electromed Inc. (ELMD) is -20.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.