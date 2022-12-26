Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) is -60.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.63 and a high of $23.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IAS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.56% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 12.9% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.71, the stock is -6.16% and 1.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 98585.0 and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -14.34% off its SMA200. IAS registered -60.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.80.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.14%, and is -2.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 5.03% over the month.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) has around 760 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $393.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 58.07. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.37% and -63.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.30%).

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.30% this year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.39M, and float is at 153.68M with Short Float at 1.12%.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SUKUMARAN ANIL,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that SUKUMARAN ANIL sold 3,956 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $8.96 per share for a total of $35446.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55055.0 shares.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that SUKUMARAN ANIL (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 3,955 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $9.56 per share for $37810.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59011.0 shares of the IAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, SUKUMARAN ANIL (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 821 shares at an average price of $7.40 for $6076.0. The insider now directly holds 62,966 shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS).

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -39.26% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -38.96% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -9.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.