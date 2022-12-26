Is Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) a good stock to buy now?

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX: IMH) is -86.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $1.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.93% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.93% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.15, the stock is -32.12% and -43.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -5.52% at the moment leaves the stock -70.57% off its SMA200. IMH registered -86.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.57.

The stock witnessed a -46.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.29%, and is -22.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.56% over the week and 13.11% over the month.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) has around 326 employees, a market worth around $5.32M and $22.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 0.00% and -88.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.70% this year.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.27M, and float is at 23.36M with Short Float at 0.11%.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PICKUP RICHARD H.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that PICKUP RICHARD H. sold 925,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $0.34 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.7 million shares.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that RHP Trust, dated May 31, 2011 (10% Owner) sold a total of 925,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $0.34 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.7 million shares of the IMH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, MANGIARACINA GEORGE A. (CHAIRMAN, CHIEF EXEC. & DIR.) disposed off 6,200 shares at an average price of $0.72 for $4440.0. The insider now directly holds 242,604 shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH).

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) that is trading -19.38% down over the past 12 months.