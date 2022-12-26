Is Udemy Inc. (UDMY) a good stock to buy now?

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ: UDMY) is -46.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.47 and a high of $19.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UDMY stock was last observed hovering at around $10.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.25% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 25.14% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.48, the stock is -17.69% and -24.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -4.03% at the moment leaves the stock -19.36% off its SMA200. UDMY registered -46.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.53.

The stock witnessed a -33.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.87%, and is -5.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.60% over the week and 5.87% over the month.

Udemy Inc. (UDMY) has around 1628 employees, a market worth around $1.54B and $599.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.72% and -47.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.30%).

Udemy Inc. (UDMY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Udemy Inc. (UDMY) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Udemy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.80% this year.

Udemy Inc. (UDMY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.95M, and float is at 128.49M with Short Float at 1.05%.

Udemy Inc. (UDMY) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Udemy Inc. (UDMY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blanchard Sarah,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Blanchard Sarah sold 10,163 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $10.67 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.08 million shares.

Udemy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Gune Prasad (SVP, Product) sold a total of 4,672 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $10.67 per share for $49850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the UDMY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Argerich Llibert (SVP, Marketing) disposed off 3,401 shares at an average price of $10.67 for $36289.0. The insider now directly holds 284,337 shares of Udemy Inc. (UDMY).

Udemy Inc. (UDMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -28.67% down over the past 12 months and Coursera Inc. (COUR) that is -51.97% lower over the same period. Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) is -84.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.