Is West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) a good stock to buy now?

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) is -49.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $206.19 and a high of $475.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WST stock was last observed hovering at around $235.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.36% off the consensus price target high of $315.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -14.14% lower than the price target low of $206.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $235.13, the stock is -0.09% and 0.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -21.39% off its SMA200. WST registered -48.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.57.

The stock witnessed a 3.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.00%, and is 3.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) has around 10065 employees, a market worth around $17.42B and $2.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.30 and Fwd P/E is 32.40. Profit margin for the company is 21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.04% and -50.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.80%).

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.50% this year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.40M, and float is at 73.57M with Short Float at 1.95%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Green Eric Mark,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Green Eric Mark sold 44,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $238.99 per share for a total of $10.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Birkett Bernard (Sr VP, CFO & COO) sold a total of 14,174 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $341.19 per share for $4.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 795.0 shares of the WST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Abraham Silji (Chief Digital & Trans Officer) disposed off 5,374 shares at an average price of $343.93 for $1.85 million. The insider now directly holds 3,201 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST).

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading -22.26% down over the past 12 months and Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) that is 4.86% higher over the same period. Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is -41.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.