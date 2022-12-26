ITT Inc. (ITT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) is -21.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.77 and a high of $105.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ITT stock was last observed hovering at around $79.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $92.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.09% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 9.1% higher than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.99, the stock is -1.55% and 2.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 8.00% off its SMA200. ITT registered -20.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.19.

The stock witnessed a -4.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.25%, and is 3.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

ITT Inc. (ITT) has around 9900 employees, a market worth around $6.58B and $2.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.97 and Fwd P/E is 16.11. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.44% and -23.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

ITT Inc. (ITT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ITT Inc. (ITT) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ITT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 449.70% this year.

ITT Inc. (ITT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.70M, and float is at 82.25M with Short Float at 1.25%.

ITT Inc. (ITT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at ITT Inc. (ITT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Caprais Emmanuel,the company’sSVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Caprais Emmanuel sold 2,772 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $73.50 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13818.0 shares.

ITT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Gustafsson Mary Elizabeth (SVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 3,206 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $81.95 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53477.0 shares of the ITT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Savi Luca (President and CEO) disposed off 10,290 shares at an average price of $87.44 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 105,993 shares of ITT Inc. (ITT).

ITT Inc. (ITT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading -0.57% down over the past 12 months and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) that is -6.71% lower over the same period. Flowserve Corporation (FLS) is -0.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.