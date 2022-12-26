Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE: JBI) is -25.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.95 and a high of $12.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JBI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $9.35, the stock is -9.51% and -4.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -4.61% off its SMA200. JBI registered -24.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.48.

The stock witnessed a -10.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.24%, and is -4.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) has around 1577 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $975.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.45 and Fwd P/E is 11.07. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.61% and -27.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.10% this year.

Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.64M, and float is at 134.93M with Short Float at 1.69%.

Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $9.31 per share for a total of $17.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.