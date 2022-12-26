KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) is -50.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $9.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KMPH stock was last observed hovering at around $4.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.68% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 57.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.29, the stock is -6.58% and -14.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -2.28% at the moment leaves the stock -16.43% off its SMA200. KMPH registered -52.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.57.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.47%, and is -4.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.56% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $151.48M and $10.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.25% and -54.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KemPharm Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.10% this year.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.49M, and float is at 30.28M with Short Float at 5.09%.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Clifton R. LaDuane,the company’sCFO, Secretary & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Clifton R. LaDuane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $5.98 per share for a total of $5981.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8109.0 shares.

KemPharm Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Mickle Travis C (President & CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $4.39 per share for $43900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11034.0 shares of the KMPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, Mickle Travis C (President & CEO) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $4.37 for $13096.0. The insider now directly holds 39,521 shares of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH).