Lear Corporation (LEA) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is -33.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.67 and a high of $195.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEA stock was last observed hovering at around $121.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $146.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.1% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 8.33% higher than the price target low of $133.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $121.92, the stock is -8.03% and -9.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -9.80% off its SMA200. LEA registered -32.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.36.

The stock witnessed a -15.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.95%, and is -2.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Lear Corporation (LEA) has around 160100 employees, a market worth around $7.17B and $20.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.53 and Fwd P/E is 9.20. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.32% and -37.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Lear Corporation (LEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lear Corporation (LEA) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lear Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 135.90% this year.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.55M, and float is at 58.98M with Short Float at 2.75%.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Lear Corporation (LEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCOTT RAYMOND E,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that SCOTT RAYMOND E sold 6,142 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $127.59 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16740.0 shares.

Lear Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that SCOTT RAYMOND E (President and CEO) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $138.45 per share for $69225.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22882.0 shares of the LEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, SCOTT RAYMOND E (President and CEO) disposed off 6,143 shares at an average price of $149.43 for $0.92 million. The insider now directly holds 23,382 shares of Lear Corporation (LEA).