loanDepot Inc. (LDI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI) is -67.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $5.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LDI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $1.57, the stock is -1.51% and 1.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 5.37% at the moment leaves the stock -26.42% off its SMA200. LDI registered -67.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.77%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.77%, and is -2.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.28% over the week and 7.09% over the month.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) has around 11307 employees, a market worth around $468.50M and $2.22B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.60% and -71.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

loanDepot Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -182.00% this year.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.46M, and float is at 61.52M with Short Float at 3.65%.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at loanDepot Inc. (LDI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DerGurahian Jeffrey Michael,the company’sChief Capital Markets Officer. SEC filings show that DerGurahian Jeffrey Michael sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $1.49 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.84 million shares.

loanDepot Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that DerGurahian Jeffrey Michael (Chief Capital Markets Officer) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $1.57 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.94 million shares of the LDI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Lee John Hoon (Director) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $1.55 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 1,084,108 shares of loanDepot Inc. (LDI).

loanDepot Inc. (LDI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -16.52% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -26.90% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -15.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.