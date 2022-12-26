Matson Inc. (MATX) Is Down -28.38% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Matson Inc. (NYSE: MATX) is -28.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.30 and a high of $125.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MATX stock was last observed hovering at around $63.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.46% off its average median price target of $79.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.36% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -2.35% lower than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.48, the stock is 3.97% and -2.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 2.32% at the moment leaves the stock -19.30% off its SMA200. MATX registered -22.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.50%.

The stock witnessed a 0.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.45%, and is 5.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

Matson Inc. (MATX) has around 4259 employees, a market worth around $2.38B and $4.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.89 and Fwd P/E is 8.98. Profit margin for the company is 28.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.60% and -48.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.30%).

Matson Inc. (MATX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Matson Inc. (MATX) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Matson Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 383.60% this year.

Matson Inc. (MATX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.30M, and float is at 37.06M with Short Float at 3.77%.

Matson Inc. (MATX) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Matson Inc. (MATX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kinney Richard S,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that Kinney Richard S sold 269 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $60.41 per share for a total of $16250.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8331.0 shares.

Matson Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that COX MATTHEW J (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $65.96 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the MATX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Lauer John P (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $68.41 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 33,745 shares of Matson Inc. (MATX).

Matson Inc. (MATX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) that is trading 1.83% up over the past 12 months and Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) that is 84.57% higher over the same period.