Maximus Inc. (MMS) Is Down -7.59% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Maximus Inc. (NYSE: MMS) is -7.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.46 and a high of $81.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MMS stock was last observed hovering at around $73.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $76.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.97% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -2.25% lower than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.62, the stock is 3.12% and 13.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 12.60% off its SMA200. MMS registered -5.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.95.

The stock witnessed a 4.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.19%, and is 2.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Maximus Inc. (MMS) has around 39500 employees, a market worth around $4.44B and $4.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.37 and Fwd P/E is 17.00. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.18% and -9.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Maximus Inc. (MMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maximus Inc. (MMS) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maximus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.60% this year.

Maximus Inc. (MMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.98M, and float is at 60.18M with Short Float at 3.04%.

Maximus Inc. (MMS) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Maximus Inc. (MMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RUDDY RAYMOND B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that RUDDY RAYMOND B bought 5,730 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $69.91 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Maximus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that FRANCIS DAVID (General Counsel) sold a total of 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $70.92 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13658.0 shares of the MMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, Caswell Bruce (CEO & President) disposed off 24,843 shares at an average price of $57.87 for $1.44 million. The insider now directly holds 207,343 shares of Maximus Inc. (MMS).

Maximus Inc. (MMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -28.92% down over the past 12 months and ICF International Inc. (ICFI) that is -2.49% lower over the same period. The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) is -0.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.