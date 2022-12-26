Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:MNMD Stock Is Going Next

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) is -87.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.35 and a high of $25.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MNMD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.63% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 49.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.53, the stock is -5.83% and -8.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -3.44% at the moment leaves the stock -72.38% off its SMA200. MNMD registered -90.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.34%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.83.

The stock witnessed a -8.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.00%, and is -6.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 5.73% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 7.66% and -90.14% from its 52-week high.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.00% this year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 420.74M, and float is at 23.17M with Short Float at 4.33%.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barrow Robert,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Barrow Robert sold 3,861 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $2.69 per share for a total of $10386.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Karlin Dan (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 1,211 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $2.69 per share for $3258.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the MNMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 27, Karlin Dan (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 644 shares at an average price of $3.00 for $1932.0. The insider now directly holds 265,293 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD).