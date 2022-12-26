Moody’s Corporation (MCO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is -28.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $230.16 and a high of $403.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MCO stock was last observed hovering at around $279.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $289.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.51% off the consensus price target high of $330.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -7.24% lower than the price target low of $260.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $278.82, the stock is -4.10% and 0.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -4.14% off its SMA200. MCO registered -29.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.92.

The stock witnessed a -6.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.39%, and is -1.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Moody’s Corporation (MCO) has around 14571 employees, a market worth around $51.15B and $5.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.32 and Fwd P/E is 29.80. Profit margin for the company is 27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.14% and -30.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.70%).

Moody’s Corporation (MCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Moody’s Corporation (MCO) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Moody’s Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.40% this year.

Moody’s Corporation (MCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.20M, and float is at 182.70M with Short Float at 1.88%.

Moody’s Corporation (MCO) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Moody’s Corporation (MCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sullivan Caroline,the company’sSVP-Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that Sullivan Caroline sold 386 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $259.79 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1420.0 shares.

Moody’s Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Kaye Mark (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,114 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $322.25 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5341.0 shares of the MCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, Sullivan Caroline (SVP-Corporate Controller) disposed off 326 shares at an average price of $310.68 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 1,806 shares of Moody’s Corporation (MCO).

Moody’s Corporation (MCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) that is trading -29.72% down over the past 12 months and MSCI Inc. (MSCI) that is -24.12% lower over the same period.