MSCI Inc. (MSCI) down -24.30% since start of the year

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) is -24.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $376.41 and a high of $623.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MSCI stock was last observed hovering at around $462.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.5% off its average median price target of $509.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.7% off the consensus price target high of $600.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -3.07% lower than the price target low of $450.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $463.82, the stock is -5.83% and -1.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 1.74% off its SMA200. MSCI registered -24.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.60.

The stock witnessed a -8.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.23%, and is -1.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) has around 4767 employees, a market worth around $36.97B and $2.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.75 and Fwd P/E is 36.79. Profit margin for the company is 38.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.22% and -25.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MSCI Inc. (MSCI) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MSCI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.40% this year.

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.50M, and float is at 77.50M with Short Float at 1.05%.

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at MSCI Inc. (MSCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gutowski Robert J.,the company’sGeneral Counsel. SEC filings show that Gutowski Robert J. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $511.71 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15343.0 shares.

MSCI Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Kinney Catherine R (Director) sold a total of 868 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $503.54 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1144.0 shares of the MSCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Kinney Catherine R (Director) disposed off 2,060 shares at an average price of $501.80 for $1.03 million. The insider now directly holds 12,616 shares of MSCI Inc. (MSCI).

MSCI Inc. (MSCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -16.52% down over the past 12 months and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is -3.95% lower over the same period. BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is -22.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.