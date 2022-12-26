Myomo Inc. (MYO) – The 93.02% Upside Potential Remains

Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) is -93.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $8.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MYO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $6.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.25% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 87.43% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.44, the stock is -23.05% and -54.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.02% at the moment leaves the stock -78.09% off its SMA200. MYO registered -94.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.34.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -20.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.49%, and is -13.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.11% over the week and 19.35% over the month.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $3.10M and $15.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -76.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.24% and -94.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.30%).

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Myomo Inc. (MYO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Myomo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.60% this year.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.06M, and float is at 6.84M with Short Float at 0.36%.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Myomo Inc. (MYO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HENRY DAVID A,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that HENRY DAVID A bought 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $0.55 per share for a total of $4960.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 86604.0 shares.

Myomo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Crowley Thomas Aloysius Jr. (Director) sold a total of 7,141 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $1.71 per share for $12218.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12901.0 shares of the MYO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, GUDONIS PAUL R (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $4.22 for $21085.0. The insider now directly holds 92,018 shares of Myomo Inc. (MYO).

Myomo Inc. (MYO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) that is trading -3.19% down over the past 12 months.