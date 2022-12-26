Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:NBIX Stock Is Going Next

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) is 41.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.88 and a high of $129.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NBIX stock was last observed hovering at around $122.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.09% off its average median price target of $131.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.79% off the consensus price target high of $162.13 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -19.12% lower than the price target low of $101.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $120.31, the stock is -0.59% and 1.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 17.49% off its SMA200. NBIX registered 41.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $103.06.

The stock witnessed a 1.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.63%, and is 2.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $11.77B and $1.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 207.07 and Fwd P/E is 32.67. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.39% and -6.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.00% this year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.80M, and float is at 94.93M with Short Float at 2.83%.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BENEVICH ERIC,the company’sChief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that BENEVICH ERIC sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $125.90 per share for a total of $6.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15643.0 shares.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Onyia Jude (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 2,331 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $121.90 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2366.0 shares of the NBIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, BENEVICH ERIC (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 100 shares at an average price of $125.36 for $12536.0. The insider now directly holds 15,643 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX).

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 18.58% up over the past 12 months and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) that is 22.41% higher over the same period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is 14.46% up on the 1-year trading charts.