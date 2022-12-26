OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC) is -3.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.24 and a high of $24.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OCFC stock was last observed hovering at around $21.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.97% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 10.54% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.47, the stock is -3.58% and -3.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 5.37% off its SMA200. OCFC registered -2.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.59%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.61%, and is 2.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) has around 874 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $389.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.30 and Fwd P/E is 8.22. Profit margin for the company is 28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.71% and -11.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.30%).

OceanFirst Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.50% this year.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.68M, and float is at 57.44M with Short Float at 1.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Devlin Michael D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Devlin Michael D sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $20.61 per share for a total of $1.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52114.0 shares.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that Barrett Patrick Sean (Executive Vice President & CFO) bought a total of 10,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $18.91 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20508.0 shares of the OCFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Lebel Joseph III (President and COO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $25.13 for $25134.0. The insider now directly holds 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC).

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) that is trading -4.46% down over the past 12 months and Magyar Bancorp Inc. (MGYR) that is 10.20% higher over the same period. Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) is -11.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.