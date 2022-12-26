O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 18.03% Change This Year

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) is 18.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $562.90 and a high of $870.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORLY stock was last observed hovering at around $823.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.77% off its average median price target of $893.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.89% off the consensus price target high of $946.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -6.87% lower than the price target low of $780.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $833.55, the stock is -0.10% and 2.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 17.05% off its SMA200. ORLY registered 22.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.61.

The stock witnessed a -2.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.16%, and is 2.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) has around 68679 employees, a market worth around $51.55B and $14.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.44 and Fwd P/E is 22.46. Profit margin for the company is 15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.08% and -4.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (61.20%).

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.10% this year.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.29M, and float is at 61.84M with Short Float at 1.57%.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TARRANT JASON LEE,the company’sSVP OF WESTERN STORE OPS/SALES. SEC filings show that TARRANT JASON LEE sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $856.81 per share for a total of $1.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1351.0 shares.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Groves Jeffrey Lynn (SVP OF LEGAL & GENERAL COUNSEL) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $848.00 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 225.0 shares of the ORLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, ANDREWS JONATHAN WYATT (SVP OF HR & TRAINING) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $850.49 for $2.13 million. The insider now directly holds 602 shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY).

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AutoZone Inc. (AZO) that is trading 20.66% up over the past 12 months and Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) that is -38.28% lower over the same period.