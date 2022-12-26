Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) Is Down -15.48% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) is -15.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.14 and a high of $34.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PYCR stock was last observed hovering at around $24.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38%.

Currently trading at $24.35, the stock is -8.62% and -11.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock -11.49% off its SMA200. PYCR registered -18.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.18k.

The stock witnessed a -12.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.74%, and is -3.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $4.35B and $455.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 63.08. Profit margin for the company is -20.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.90% and -30.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.20%).

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paycor HCM Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.50% this year.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.51M, and float is at 174.87M with Short Float at 5.47%.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MILLER SCOTT DAVID,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MILLER SCOTT DAVID bought 2,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $25.47 per share for a total of $68760.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Paycor HCM Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that PRIDE GP, INC. (10% Owner) sold a total of 6,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $28.45 per share for $170.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PYCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 05, Corr Jonathan (Director) disposed off 1,508 shares at an average price of $31.80 for $47947.0. The insider now directly holds 25,834 shares of Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR).