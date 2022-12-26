Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ: PWP) is -26.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.47 and a high of $13.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PWP stock was last observed hovering at around $9.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $9.41, the stock is -1.76% and 7.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 22.12% off its SMA200. PWP registered -26.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.48.

The stock witnessed a -4.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.18%, and is -0.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) has around 602 employees, a market worth around $831.00M and $647.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.82 and Fwd P/E is 11.36. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.03% and -28.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Perella Weinberg Partners is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.20% this year.

Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.26M, and float is at 41.45M with Short Float at 2.73%.

Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COHEN DANIEL G,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that COHEN DANIEL G sold 29,996 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $9.53 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.72 million shares.

Perella Weinberg Partners disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that COHEN DANIEL G (Director) sold a total of 20,004 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $9.67 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.74 million shares of the PWP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, COHEN DANIEL G (Director) disposed off 34,748 shares at an average price of $8.60 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 747,267 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP).