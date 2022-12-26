Positives for Alico Inc. (ALCO) as stock gains in recent trading

Alico Inc. (NASDAQ: ALCO) is -35.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.00 and a high of $43.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALCO stock was last observed hovering at around $23.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.47% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 25.47% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.85, the stock is -13.10% and -18.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock -30.83% off its SMA200. ALCO registered -34.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.08%.

The stock witnessed a -26.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.10%, and is 0.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

Alico Inc. (ALCO) has around 206 employees, a market worth around $179.59M and $91.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.36 and Fwd P/E is 54.20. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.70% and -45.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.30%).

Alico Inc. (ALCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alico Inc. (ALCO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alico Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.50% this year.

Alico Inc. (ALCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.59M, and float is at 4.57M with Short Float at 4.53%.

Alico Inc. (ALCO) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Alico Inc. (ALCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by English Katherine,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that English Katherine sold 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 13 at a price of $29.52 per share for a total of $32472.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5100.0 shares.

Alico Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Sampel James (Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $42.00 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 991.0 shares of the ALCO stock.

Alico Inc. (ALCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) that is trading -4.67% down over the past 12 months and Bunge Limited (BG) that is 9.76% higher over the same period. Limoneira Company (LMNR) is -20.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.