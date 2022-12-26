Positives for Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) as stock gains in recent trading

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) is -8.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.96 and a high of $50.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APOG stock was last observed hovering at around $43.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.63% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 0.3% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.87, the stock is -5.06% and -3.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 1.41% off its SMA200. APOG registered -6.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.69%.

The stock witnessed a -10.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.65%, and is 2.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $972.16M and $1.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.25 and Fwd P/E is 11.36. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.00% and -13.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.50% this year.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.86M, and float is at 21.80M with Short Float at 2.55%.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parker Herbert K,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Parker Herbert K sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $43.61 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21955.0 shares.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 27 that JOHNSON GARY ROBERT (Treasurer & Sr Vice President) sold a total of 2,187 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 27 and was made at $40.00 per share for $87480.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36600.0 shares of the APOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 11, Jewell Brent C (President, AFS) disposed off 1,313 shares at an average price of $37.88 for $49736.0. The insider now directly holds 23,111 shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG).

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is trading -25.54% down over the past 12 months and Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) that is -36.46% lower over the same period. CRH plc (CRH) is -22.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.