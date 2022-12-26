Positives for Cimpress plc (CMPR) as stock gains in recent trading

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR) is -62.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.00 and a high of $75.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMPR stock was last observed hovering at around $25.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.4% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.15% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 52.51% higher than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.07, the stock is -2.21% and 4.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 5.45% at the moment leaves the stock -29.99% off its SMA200. CMPR registered -61.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.42.

The stock witnessed a -2.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.91%, and is 11.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.07% over the week and 6.63% over the month.

Cimpress plc (CMPR) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $673.50M and $2.93B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.98. Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.39% and -64.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Cimpress plc (CMPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cimpress plc (CMPR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cimpress plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.50% this year.

Cimpress plc (CMPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.18M, and float is at 22.19M with Short Float at 4.68%.

Cimpress plc (CMPR) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Cimpress plc (CMPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keane Robert S,the company’sCEO, Chairman. SEC filings show that Keane Robert S sold 14,132 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $26.38 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Cimpress plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Keane Robert S (CEO, Chairman) sold a total of 17,732 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $27.73 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7066.0 shares of the CMPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Keane Robert S (CEO, Chairman) disposed off 17,732 shares at an average price of $28.62 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 15,932 shares of Cimpress plc (CMPR).

Cimpress plc (CMPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Deluxe Corporation (DLX) that is trading -46.11% down over the past 12 months.