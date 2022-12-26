Positives for Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) as stock gains in recent trading

Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) is -16.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.28 and a high of $78.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CBU stock was last observed hovering at around $61.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.41% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -5.56% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.28, the stock is -0.02% and -0.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -4.51% off its SMA200. CBU registered -16.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.97%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.99%, and is 3.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) has around 2728 employees, a market worth around $3.31B and $418.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.91 and Fwd P/E is 16.59. Profit margin for the company is 43.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.86% and -20.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Community Bank System Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.00% this year.

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.83M, and float is at 53.08M with Short Float at 3.28%.

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STEELE SALLY A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that STEELE SALLY A sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $65.30 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39506.0 shares.

Community Bank System Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 29 that MacPherson Kerrie D. (Director) bought a total of 180 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 29 and was made at $66.37 per share for $11947.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1662.0 shares of the CBU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28, STEELE SALLY A (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $66.52 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 41,506 shares of Community Bank System Inc. (CBU).

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) that is trading 0.43% up over the past 12 months and Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) that is -22.89% lower over the same period. Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) is -6.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.